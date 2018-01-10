Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Lorry and three cars crash at roundabout in Fife

  • 10 January 2018
Kirkcaldy crash Image copyright Fife Jammer Locations
Image caption The crash closed part of the A92

An HGV lorry and three cars have crashed at a roundabout in Fife.

The accident happened at the Chapel roundabout in Kirkcaldy, shortly before 08:45.

Three people - described as walking wounded - have been taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy and one lane of the A92 is closed.

