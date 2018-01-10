Woman seriously hurt in lorry crash with car in Fife
- 10 January 2018
A woman has been seriously injured following a crash between a car and a lorry in Fife.
Emergency services were called to the A91 between Cupar and Dairsie at 06:30.
A man was also injured in the crash. They were both taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
The road was closed in both directions.