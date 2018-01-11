Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Teen in hospital after hit-and-run in Fife

  • 11 January 2018
Aberdour Crescent in Dunfermline Image copyright Google

A teenager is being treated in hospital following a hit-and-run in Fife.

The 18-year-old woman was hit in Aberdour Crescent in Dunfermline, Fife, at 19:30 on Saturday.

She was taken to the town's Queen Margaret Hospital for treatment.

Police Scotland said they had begun an investigation into the incident involving a small red car.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites