Suspicious package found near Edinburgh Castle

  • 12 January 2018
Police at scene Image copyright RobRandom
Image caption Police were called to Kings Stable Road on Thursday evening

Police have carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious package found near Edinburgh Castle.

Police were called to Kings Stables Road at about 17:40 on Thursday.

Bomb disposal experts carried out the explosion about two and a half hours later.

Police said that more action was needed at the scene. Kings Stables Road remains closed, while Princes Street Gardens West is also closed to pedestrians.

