Suspicious package found near Edinburgh Castle
- 12 January 2018
Police have carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious package found near Edinburgh Castle.
Police were called to Kings Stables Road at about 17:40 on Thursday.
Bomb disposal experts carried out the explosion about two and a half hours later.
Police said that more action was needed at the scene. Kings Stables Road remains closed, while Princes Street Gardens West is also closed to pedestrians.