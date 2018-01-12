Image copyright Steve Lister

A memorial ceremony to honour Greyfriars Bobby has been saved after an Edinburgh funeral director stepped in to re-erect his master's gravestone which had been pushed over by vandals.

The gravestone in Greyfriars Kirkyard was knocked over last weekend and City of Edinburgh Council was unable to repair it in time for Sunday's event.

But funeral directors, William Purves, has an expert who will fix it in time.

The ceremony marks the 146th anniversary of the famous dog's death.

Image caption A statue of Greyfriars Bobby is outside the graveyard

Tim Purves, chairman and fifth generation of the Scottish family firm, heard about the stone and contacted the council to arrange a memorial repair in time for the anniversary event.

Mr Purves said: "We're delighted to share our expertise for this well loved landmark."

The stone is being re-erected later on Friday.

The legend of Greyfriars Bobby dates back to the late 19th Century.

The Skye terrier is said to have kept a constant guard over the grave of its owner John Gray, also known as Auld Jock, in Greyfriars Kirkyard for 14 years.

Bobby's period of mourning reputedly lasted until his own death in 1872.

Steve Lister, Greyfriars Kirk operations manager, told the BBC Scotland news website he was "delighted".

He said: "The kirk is extremely grateful to William Purves for sorting out the problem in time for our memorial ceremony.

"This is an extremely kind gesture and I want to thank him (Tim) for his initiative."

A City of Edinburgh Council spokeswoman confirmed William Purves would be re-erecting the gravestone on Friday.

Image copyright Steve Lister