Image copyright Fife Jammer Locations

Four men have been injured after being hit by a car which had mounted the kerb in St Andrews, Fife.

Police and other emergency services were called to Church Street following the incident, which took place shortly before midday.

The men have been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee to receive treatment for leg and back injuries.

The road has been closed following the crash, which involved a Volkswagen Golf car.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.