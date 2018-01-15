Hugh Jackman applauds school's use of Greatest Showman song
Hugh Jackman has praised an Inverness school's use of a song from his new film to celebrate diversity.
A clip of Keala Settle, a star of the movie The Greatest Showman, singing This Is Me was played during an assembly at Drakies Primary School.
Jackman has retweeted a video showing the pupils singing along along with a message to the children and staff.
The actor wrote: "Hey @DrakiesPS...you are ALL awesome and unique...and your teachers are too!"
The Great Showman is a musical inspired by the life of P T Barnum, a 19th Century American entertainer and founder of a circus.
Jackman's tweet has been liked more than 3,800 times.