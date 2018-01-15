Highlands & Islands

Hugh Jackman applauds school's use of Greatest Showman song

  • 15 January 2018
The Greatest Showman Image copyright Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Image caption Hugh Jackman and Keala Settle star in The Greatest Showman

Hugh Jackman has praised an Inverness school's use of a song from his new film to celebrate diversity.

A clip of Keala Settle, a star of the movie The Greatest Showman, singing This Is Me was played during an assembly at Drakies Primary School.

Jackman has retweeted a video showing the pupils singing along along with a message to the children and staff.

The actor wrote: "Hey @DrakiesPS...you are ALL awesome and unique...and your teachers are too!"

Image copyright Hugh Jackman/Twitter
Image caption Jackman's tweet has been liked thousands of times
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Jackman described the school's use of the song as "awesome"

The Great Showman is a musical inspired by the life of P T Barnum, a 19th Century American entertainer and founder of a circus.

Jackman's tweet has been liked more than 3,800 times.

Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Keala Settle singing This Is Me was shown during an assembly at Drakies

