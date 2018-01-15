Image copyright Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation Image caption Hugh Jackman and Keala Settle star in The Greatest Showman

Hugh Jackman has praised an Inverness school's use of a song from his new film to celebrate diversity.

A clip of Keala Settle, a star of the movie The Greatest Showman, singing This Is Me was played during an assembly at Drakies Primary School.

Jackman has retweeted a video showing the pupils singing along along with a message to the children and staff.

The actor wrote: "Hey @DrakiesPS...you are ALL awesome and unique...and your teachers are too!"

Jackman's tweet has been liked thousands of times

Jackman described the school's use of the song as "awesome"

The Great Showman is a musical inspired by the life of P T Barnum, a 19th Century American entertainer and founder of a circus.

Jackman's tweet has been liked more than 3,800 times.