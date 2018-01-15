Image copyright Vic Rodrick

An ex-football coach has admitted indecently assaulting teenagers in the showers at a West Lothian boys club.

James Brown, 71, was caught as part of a major investigation into sexual abuse within Scottish football.

He pleaded guilty to groping three young players in the showers at Fauldhouse Boys Club in the late 1970s.

The incidents emerged while police were interviewing former players over more serious allegations against another man associated with the club.

Police Scotland began a large-scale investigation into abuse in football clubs in November 2016 after high-profile sportsmen - including Scotland legend Alan Brazil and English football players - spoke openly about their own experiences.

Scottish detectives have now investigated 298 alleged crimes, identified 153 potential victims, and charged 13 people.

'Changing room banter'

A Police Scotland spokesman described Brown as a "trusted individual who preyed on and abused children in his care.'

Livingston Sheriff Court heard how the amateur coach, from Shotts, North Lanarkshire, tried to pass off his actions as "changing room banter".

The grandfather, who has no other criminal record, had his name added to the sex offenders' register.

He will be sentenced following background reports.

The court heard that in 1977 and 1978, Brown - then an adult in his late 20s - would strip naked to join the teenage boys in the showers and slap their genitals with his hands and with a wet towel.

'Trusted individual'

Although he portrayed his actions as "horseplay", players felt humiliated and degraded.

Defending, Mr Iain Smith said: "Mr Brown accepts now, in the 21st Century, that what he did was inappropriate, but it was not done in private, it was done in the open and it was done in front of other team members, coaches and indeed parents.

"If the boys did this among themselves I don't think it would be viewed as a crime. But he accepts, looking back, it's not something he'd wish to happen to his own children or his grandchildren."

Det Ch Insp Sarah Taylor said: "Brown was a trusted individual who preyed on and abused children in his care. His offences came to light thanks to the courage of those who engaged with Police Scotland officers through our proactive investigations.

"Our assurance to anyone who has not felt able to report during this time, is that if they wish to report in the future - we will listen; we will investigate regardless of where or when the abuse occurred, and we will take prompt action to ensure that no-one else is at risk of harm."