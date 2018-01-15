Image copyright Police SCotland Image caption Riina Elisabeth Sjogren was last seen in Edinburgh's York Place on Tuesday 9 January

Concern is growing for a Finnish woman who disappeared in Edinburgh almost a week ago.

Tourist Riina Elisabeth Sjogren was last seen in Edinburgh's York Place at about 22.20 on Tuesday 9 January.

The 38-year-old had bought a plane ticket at Edinburgh Airport earlier in the day but left the airport at about 20.50 to take a tram into the city.

Officers - concerned about Ms Sjorgren's welfare - have asked anyone with information to come forward.

She also left a number of her belongings at the airport.

The missing woman is described as being white, 5ft 3ins tall, of medium build with long dark brown hair.

She also wears glasses and was last seen wearing dark trousers and a blue cardigan with a red or pink top underneath and a black and white scarf.

Ch Insp Alan Carson said: "It has now been a week since Riina was last seen and I am eager to hear from anyone who has seen her since this time.

"We know she alighted the tram at York Place from the airport at around 22.20 last Tuesday but since then she has not been in contact with family or friends.

"I would ask anyone who has seen Riina, or who knows of her whereabouts, to contact us immediately."