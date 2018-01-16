Image copyright Google Image caption Two members of the public were left with minor injuries after one of the alleged incidents on Ferry Road

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a series of motorcycle incidents in Edinburgh.

Alleged disorder incidents involving off-road bikes took place on 13 January in Drylaw, Portobello, Leith, City Centre, Dalkeith Road and Craigmillar.

Two members of the public were hurt on Ferry Road and what police are calling "significant damage" was caused to the Jack Kane Sports Centre in Niddrie.

A report will be sent to the Children's Reporter.

A 24-year-old man has also been reported for warrant to the procurator fiscal.

Police said they were still keen to talk to any witnesses and they were currently following several positive lines of inquiry.

Ch Insp Gill Geany said: "We are conducting an active investigation into these events and I would particularly encourage anyone with video or mobile phone footage of any of these incidents to make contact with us.

"This behaviour is not at all reflective of the motorcycle community in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

"As a city we cannot tolerate motorcycle criminality in our communities. It is not only anti-social, it puts lives at risk."