Driver sought after girl hit by car in Tranent

  • 18 January 2018
Haddington Road in Tranent Image copyright Google

A driver who hit a 10-year-old girl in East Lothian who later needed hospital treatment for a minor injury is being urged to come forward to the police.

The motorist did stop but the girl had run off to join friends following the incident at 16:15 on Wednesday on Haddington Road in Tranent.

Police said the girl received a glancing blow from the car, which was possibly a Vauxhall Meriva.

Police said the motorist spoke to another pedestrian at the time.

Insp Jocelyn O'Connor, of Police Scotland, said: "We are not treating this as a hit-and-run because the driver did stop but the girl had already run off to join her friends."

