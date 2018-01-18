Image copyright BBC/google Image caption June Holloway died a week after the incident in Broomhouse Avenue

An Edinburgh woman has died in hospital a week after being struck by a car she had been travelling in.

June Holloway was among four women hurt when their Vauxhall Mokka rolled into them after they had got out to inspect it in the Broomhouse area.

Police have confirmed Ms Holloway, 60, died as a result of her injuries at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Thursday.

Ms Holloway's family have described their shock at the loss of a "beloved sister and auntie".

Of the other three women on 10 January, a 59-year-old has serious injuries and a 58-year-old and an 81-year-old suffered minor injuries.

'We are heartbroken'

Ms Holloway's family released a statement which said: "We are heartbroken at the loss of our beloved sister and auntie.

"June's death has come as a complete shock to us all and we will miss her greatly.

"We would like to thank the wonderful NHS staff, other emergency services and neighbours who worked so hard to try and save her life.

"We'd also like to thank everyone for their support and kind messages over the past week, including Reverend Michael Mair of St David's Broomhouse Parish Church."

Sgt Kos Papakyriakou, of Edinburgh's Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with June's family as they continue to come to terms with their loss during this very sad time.

"Our investigation into the collision is ongoing and we'd urge anyone who may have witnessed this, and has not already spoken to officers, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."