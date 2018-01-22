A driver has come forward after an accident involving a 10-year-old girl who needed hospital treatment for a minor injury.

Police had appealed for information following the incident in Tranent, East Lothian, on Wednesday 17 January.

The motorist did stop but the girl, who received a "glancing blow" from the car, had run off to join friends.

A police spokesman said the driver had now been traced and it was found that no criminal offence had been committed.