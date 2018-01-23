Image copyright Google Image caption The men made off in a black car after stealing the safe from the snooker club

Three men made off with a four-figure sum after stealing a safe from a snooker club in West Lothian.

The robbery at Broxburn Snooker and Leisure Club in the town's Greendykes Road happened at about 01:10 on Thursday 18 January.

The men then drove off eastbound along Main Street in a black vehicle which was possibly a Ford Focus.

They are described as being in their late teens to early 20s and are believed to speak with local accents.

They were wearing light-coloured hooded tops with tracksuit bottoms and scarves pulled over the lower part of their faces.

Det Con Craig Ireland, of Livingston's Criminal Investigation Department, said: "This was a high-value theft and we are eager to trace the men responsible as soon as possible.

"I would ask anyone who was in the Greendykes Road area of Broxburn in the early hours of Thursday morning, and does have information that can assist our inquiries, to get in touch with us at their earliest convenience."