Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption 'The Maverick' by artist Gordon Mitchell was one of the stolen paintings

Two high-value paintings have been stolen from a house in Midlothian.

The works by Scottish artists were taken from a home in the Eskbank area of Dalkeith between Tuesday 17 October and Thursday 19 October last year, but details have just been released.

Police said the thieves gained access to the property and took the paintings which hold sentimental value to the owner.

Both paintings are original pieces and are forensically marked.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption "The lady with the skate" by John Bellany was also taken

The first is a picture of fish entitled "The Maverick" by artist Gordon Mitchell and the second is "The Lady with the Skate" by John Bellany.

Officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.

PC Emily Dalgetty from Musselburgh Police Station said: "These pieces of art have huge sentimental value to the owner and we are keen to trace those responsible for their theft.

"I would ask anyone who has seen, or been offered these paintings, to contact us as soon as possible."