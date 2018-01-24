Image copyright Google Image caption The man was struck as he crossed Main Street in Kirkliston

A 67-year-old man has been struck by a car in a hit-and-run incident on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

The incident took place as the man crossed Main Street in Kirkliston, near the village's Scotmid store, at about 17:25 on Monday.

The driver of the car involved, a small silver vehicle which may have been a Fiat Punto, did not stop.

The pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with a serious foot injury.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

PC Karen Russell, of Edinburgh's Road Policing Unit, said: "Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision, which left a man with a serious injury.

"As part of this, we're urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision, who saw the car in the area or who has any information which may be able to help, to contact us as soon as possible."