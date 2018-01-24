Landslip closes main Glasgow-Edinburgh railway line
A landslip is causing major railway delays after blocking the main line between Glasgow and Edinburgh.
The problem was reported near Winchburgh in West Lothian at about 12:00.
Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh are stopping at Linlithgow, with replacement buses between Linlithgow and Edinburgh.
ScotRail urged passengers to travel via Queen St Low Level/Bathgate, or via Glasgow Central/Shotts or Carstairs.