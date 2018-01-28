The recent death of an actor known for his roles in Maid Marian And Her Merry Men and Brush Strokes is being investigated by police.

Howard Lew Lewis, who also appeared in Blackadder, died on 20 January in an Edinburgh hospital, aged 76.

His daughter Debora Milazzo claims he had been placed on a regime of high-dose sedatives and maximum-strength opiate painkillers.

Police Scotland confirmed it was investigating the complaint.

The death is being treated as "unexplained".

The actor, known as Lewy, died in Ellen's Glen House, a community hospital in Edinburgh just over a week ago.

He was being treated for dementia.

Ms Milazzo told the BBC Scotland News website: "I'm trying to get justice for my dad.

"I want Police Scotland to investigate my dad's case."

She claims Mr Lewis had been needlessly placed on the kind of treatment plan that would be prescribed for the terminal phase of a malignant disease.

Ms Milazzo insisted her father had not received a terminal diagnosis.

She said: "My father didn't have cancer, he didn't have heart disease.

Image caption Lew Lewis, back, with Maid Marian co-stars (left to right) Tony Robinson, Danny John-Jules, Kate Lonergan, Wayne Morris and Mike Edmonds

"They suddenly just changed his medication and it was the new medication that killed him."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the death of a 76-year-old man in the Carnbee Avenue area on Saturday 20 January.

"The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

NHS Lothian Trust said it would not be appropriate to discuss the details of the patient's medical record.