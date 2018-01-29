Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Appeal after police car involved in crash in Edinburgh

  • 29 January 2018

An investigation is under way after a police vehicle was involved in a crash with a silver Mercedes in Edinburgh.

It happened on London Road at about 19:30.

No-one was hurt. The road was closed while inquiries were carried out but later reopened.

Police said they were keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened.