Image copyright SNS Image caption Dean Shiels lost his eye after an accident when he was eight years old

Two men have been charged after plastic eyeballs were thrown onto a pitch during a football match involving a player with a missing eye.

Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Dean Shiels was taunted during the match in Fife against Falkirk on 2 January.

Police said two men, aged 20 and 21, had been charged under the Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications (Scotland) Act.

They will now be reported to the procurator fiscal's office.

An investigation was launched after the fake eyeballs were thrown onto the turf at East End Park.

Mr Shiels, who has 14 caps for Northern Ireland, under went surgery in 2006 after losing sight in one eye in a domestic accident when he was eight years old.

Image copyright SNS Image caption Fake eyeballs were thrown on to the East End Park pitch

Officers said they were continuing to investigate the incident and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Insp Ian Flynn said: "This incident was extremely offensive and such behaviour will not be tolerated.

"While two people have now been charged, we are looking to trace others who may have been involved and would ask those with information to contact Dunfermline Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 3022 of the 4th January."