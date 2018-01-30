Image copyright Google

A pensioner woke in bed to find a man in his home who demanded money before punching him twice in the face.

The attack happened at a house in Niddrie Mains Drive, Edinburgh, shortly after 04:00.

The 80-year-old man was able to activate an alarm and the thief, who was about 6ft 1in tall and in his early 20s, made off.

The elderly man was treated for facial injuries. An item of jewellery was later discovered to be missing.

The attacker was white, of slim build and was clean shaven. He had a local accent and was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a matching top with either the hood up or a hat on, and gloves.

Det Insp Clark Martin, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a despicable act and a traumatic experience for the victim, who was attacked within his own home.

"As part of our inquiries, we're urging anyone in the local community who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area, or who recognises the description of the suspect, to get in touch with us or Crimestoppers as soon as possible."