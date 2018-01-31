The Forth Road Bridge is due to reopen to public transport.

It will be used by pedestrians and cyclists as well as buses, taxis and smaller motorbikes from Thursday.

The Queensferry Crossing is to officially become a motorway, which means cyclists and pedestrians must have an alternative bridge to cross.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: "It is tremendously satisfying to see our vision for a managed, dual-bridge strategy come to pass."