A man has died in an industrial accident at a sewage treatment works in West Lothian.

The 63-year-old died on the way to hospital after being found seriously injured at the plant in Whitburn at about 10:30.

The wastewater facility is run by Veolia on behalf of Scottish Water.

Police said the man's next of kin had been informed and the Health and Safety Executive had been called to investigate.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in West Lothian were called to the sewage works in Whitburn at 10:30 on Wednesday after a man was found seriously injured.

"The 63-year-old was sadly pronounced dead on the way to hospital, and his family now have been informed.

"Inquiries are currently ongoing with the Health and Safety Executive and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

'Unwavering policy'

John Abraham, Veolia UK's chief operating officer, said: "With deep sadness, I confirm that at 10:30 Police in West Lothian attended a workplace incident at Whitburn, Waste Water Treatment works involving a member of our staff, which has since become a fatality.

"This is clearly very distressing and our thoughts and condolences are with his family and colleagues on site.

"As a company we take health and safety extremely seriously. The health and safety of our employees, customers and the communities in which we operate is our unwavering policy and top priority.

"We are carrying out a thorough formal internal investigation on this tragedy whilst working with Scottish Water and the relevant authorities."