A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Edinburgh.

The collision happened in Queensferry Road, near Parkgrove Street, Corstorphine, at 19:20 on Saturday.

The 48-year-old pedestrian was struck by a red Mazda 2 which was travelling westbound.

He was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. The road was closed for a time for investigation work.

Sgt John Easton of Police Scotland said: "We're urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw either the Mazda or the pedestrian in the area beforehand, and may be able to help with our inquiries, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."