Body of man, 81, found on path in Edinburgh

  • 5 February 2018

The body of an 81-year-old man has been found on a public path in Edinburgh.

The pensioner's body was found at Seafield Road at about 10:40.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance crews.

Police Scotland said it was treating the man's death as unexplained and launched an investigation. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

