The world's longest-running science festival will explore the wonder and diversity of life on this planet - and further afield - in its milestone 30th year.

The Edinburgh International Science Festival is making Life, the Universe and Everything Else its theme.

It is also the 200th anniversary of the publication of Mary Shelley's famous early sci-fi novel Frankenstein.

Overall, the festival's newly-launched programme features almost 270 events.

The festival will run across more than 30 venues in the capital.

The events, at what organisers describe as Europe's largest science festival, include discussions, workshops, performances, screenings and exhibitions.

Highlights include a large outdoor exhibition at The Mound, backed by EDF Energy, on low carbon technologies.

Families can take part in events at the City Art Centre, Summerhall and hands-on workshops at the National Museum of Scotland.

A series of events focused on food will include Bake Off finalist Andrew Smyth exploring baking in space.

A project entitled Busking Bikes will take science to communities across the city including Muirhouse and Leith.

Creative director Amanda Tyndall said: "This year's festival is a celebration of life, our existence and of the potential that science offers us as individuals as well as for the planet.

"As always, we deliver this through an incredible programme of hands-on experiments, thought-provoking discussions, dynamic performances, events and exhibitions; all designed to show how important and central science is to shaping and living our lives and inspiring the problem solvers of tomorrow.

"It's our 30th festival this year and we appreciate the privileged role we have in delivering not only the world's longest-running science festival but one of the highlights on the city's annual calendar of events."

The festival runs from 31 March to 15 April.