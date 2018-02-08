Image copyright Google

Services between Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh have been delayed or cancelled after a person was hit and killed by a train in Fife.

The incident happened at about 09:30 at Cupar station. It is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

ScotRail apologised to its customers for any disruption to their journey.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Efforts are now being made in order to identify the person."

A ScotRail Alliance spokesman said: "Any customer delayed by 30 minutes or more can claim compensation."