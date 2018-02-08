Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Four charged over armed robbery at garage in Cowdenbeath

Four people have been charged following an armed robbery at a Fife garage.

The incident happened at about 05:05 on 1 February at Beath Petrol Station on Cowdenbeath's High Street.

A three-figure sum of cash was stolen, along with cigarettes.

Two 18-year-old men, a 62-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman are due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court in connection with the robbery.

