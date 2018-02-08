Image copyright Eden Mill

Plans for a new £4m distillery and brewery in Fife would bring a major boost to tourism, developers said.

Eden Mill's expansion project at a former paper mill in Guardbridge could allow the company to increase its production of whisky, gin and beer.

It would be based at St Andrews' new Eden Campus.

The firm also said the new facility would enable it to double the number of people taking distillery tours from 25,000 to 50,000 a year.

Co-founder Paul Miller said: "We have always been pioneering, and this expansion can open the door to new product development and continued success.

"At this new site, Eden Mill will be in the perfect position to invest in new products and lead the way with innovation.

"We firmly believe that this development will greatly benefit the local area and the wider Scottish economy, which is always what we have set out to achieve as a business."

Pending approval of the application by Fife Council, Eden Mill aims to be on site by summer and operational by autumn.

Included in the plans are a cafe and bar, visitor centre, shop, presentation room and a VIP tasting area on the top floor of the distillery offering views over the university campus and estuary.