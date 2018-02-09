Image copyright Google

Two maths teachers have been recruited at an Edinburgh school which had failed to fill the posts for months.

Trinity Academy in Edinburgh had been struggling with a shortage of maths teachers since last year.

Third year Edinburgh University maths students were drafted in to help pupils in S2 and S5 while a qualified teacher from a different subject led the class during the crisis.

Now one teacher will start on 26 February and the other on 17 April.