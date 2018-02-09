A man has admitted killing his partner at a flat in Edinburgh.

Roger Crossan was accused of murdering Moira Gilbertson at a property in Dumbiedykes Road near the Scottish Parliament in October last year.

At the High Court in Glasgow, his QC plead guilty to a reduced charge of culpable homicide on Mr Crossan's behalf.

But prosecutors did not accept the plea and the 53-year-old is due to stand trial for murder in June.

The crime is said to have occurred between 3 October and 14 October 2017.

It is claimed Mr Crossan struck the 57 year-old on the body with a knife or similar sharp item.

He also faces a charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.