Image copyright Google Image caption The men were seen making off past playing fields at Broomhouse Primary School

Police are looking for four men in balaclavas who took part in a "distressing" raid on a house in Edinburgh.

The incident took place at about 23:50 on Friday in Broomhouse Crescent.

All the men are thought to have been white, of large build and about 6ft tall. They had Scottish accents and wore dark clothing or tracksuits.

They were last seen near Broomhouse Primary School playing fields heading in the direction of Saughton Road.

Det Insp Bruce Coutts said: "No-one was injured in this incident but it was a distressing experience for the victims.

"When the suspects left the property they were seen to be walking at speed, east on Broomhouse Crescent (adjacent to Broomhouse Primary School playing fields) in the direction of Saughton Road, Edinburgh."