A 29-year-old pregnant woman and a 39-year-old man were robbed at knifepoint in their Edinburgh home on Monday.

The incident happened at around 21:30 in a property on Milligan Drive in the south east of the city.

Two masked men stole jewellery, electronic equipment and cash before making off in a small silver car, believed to have been a Vauxhall Corsa.

Police Scotland said the victims were left shaken by the "terrifying ordeal". They have appealed for information.

The first man is described as white, about 6ft tall with a pale complexion, light green eyes and a diagonal cut down the right side of his nose.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, aqua/emerald green long-sleeved top, black gillet with the hood up, dark tracksuit bottoms, black and grey trainers with no socks, black gloves and a black garment over the lower half of his face.

He also had a scab on the inside right ankle bone and spoke with a Scottish accent.

'Suspicious activity'

The second male is described as white, between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 10ins tall with a stocky build.

He was wearing a light cream or grey hooded top with the hood up pulled tight to the face, dark, khaki green tracksuit bottoms or cargo trousers, a dark grey baseball cap, a dark garment over his face and gloves.

He spoke with an English accent, possibly from the London area.

Det Insp Graham Grant said: "The victims were left extremely shaken by this terrifying ordeal, though, thankfully, neither were injured.

"Despite the distressing nature of this incident, the man and woman have provided detailed descriptions of the suspects and I would appeal to the public to consider these descriptions and contact us immediately if you know who either of these men are.

"Also if you witnessed any suspicious activity around Milligan Drive on Monday evening, or have any other information relevant to our investigation then please contact police immediately."

Detectives are looking to establish if this robbery is linked to an incident in Dolphin Drive during the early hours of Sunday morning.