A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Edinburgh.

The body of 47-year-old Alan Glancy was discovered in a flat in Port Hamilton on Thursday 1 February.

Police are continuing their inquiries which have included a search of a house in Longstone.

Officers have urged anyone who was in contact with Mr Glancy during the last three weeks of January to contact the investigation team.

Det Ch Insp David Pinkney, of Police Scotland, said: "Our inquiries are ongoing and our thoughts remain with Alan's friends and family at this time.

He added: "I would ask anyone with information that can assist with our investigations to come forward and contact officers as soon as possible.

"We are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have seen or spoken to Alan between Tuesday 9 January and 1 February to help us complete a timeline of Alan's movements and whereabouts between these dates."