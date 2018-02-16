Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was attacked as he walked behind flats on Stenhouse Street West

A teenage boy has been assaulted with a knife and threatened by a group of youths in Edinburgh.

The 15-year-old was walking home behind a block of flats in the Stenhouse area at about 20:40 on Thursday when he was approached by a group of males he did not know.

One of them threatened the boy and then attacked him with the knife in what police called a "cowardly attack".

The teenager was left shaken but did not require medical treatment.

'Cowardly attack'

Det Ch Insp Paul Grainger said: "This was an unprovoked attack on a boy who was minding his own business as he walked home.

"Fortunately the victim did not require medical treatment but has understandably been left very shaken.

"There were reported to have been around 10 male youths in the Stenhouse Street West area at the time, one of whom then approached the boy and carried out this cowardly attack.

"I would ask anyone with information that can assist with our inquiries to contact officers immediately."

Extra high-visibility patrols have been ordered in the Stenhouse and Saughton areas to speak with residents and offer reassurance to the community.