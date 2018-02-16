A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with two robberies in Edinburgh.

Jewellery, cash and electronics were taken after two men forced their way into a property in Dolphin Road in Currie on Sunday.

A similar robbery took place at an address on Milligan Drive, The Wisp, on Monday.

Police said a second man, aged 21, was also arrested in connection with the incidents.

The 31-year-old was expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

Officers investigating the robberies have made a further appeal for witnesses following the recovery of a vehicle.

It is a silver Vauxhall Corsa hatchback car, registration SG02 DOU, with black alloy wheels, smoky-coloured rear light clusters and denting to the rear of the vehicle.

Det Insp Graham Grant said: "Anyone who may have seen this silver Vauxhall Corsa hatchback in the areas of Dolphin Road, Currie in the early hours of Sunday 11 February or Milligan Drive, the Wisp around 9.30pm on Monday 12 February, or anywhere else in suspicious circumstances, is asked to get in touch."