Detectives have revealed a suspicious package found in a shelter near Edinburgh Castle had "the potential to cause injury".

The item, which was the size of a shoe box, was thought to have been an elaborate hoax when it was found by a council park ranger on 11 January.

It was later taken to King's Stables Road, where a controlled explosion was carried out.

Police Scotland said forensic experts were still examining the device.

But the force confirmed the package may have been left with more sinister intentions than first thought and warned that it posed a threat to individuals and nearby property.

'Suspicious behaviour'

Det Chief Insp Kenny Armstrong, of the Specialist Crime Division, said: "It has been almost six weeks since this suspicious package was left within a shelter at Princes Street Gardens and I'm hoping that this further public appeal will encourage people with information - no matter how small - to come forward.

"I'd like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the immediate vicinity of the gardens or who has information as to who may be responsible.

"I have more than a dozen detectives in the area of West Princes Street Gardens today and would ask anyone with any relevant information to share this with them."

Analysts have already examined around 800 hours of CCTV footage and officers have interviewed a number of people who were in the gardens on the day.

Det Chief Insp Armstrong added: "I am also appealing for anyone with photographs or video footage from the immediate area of the gardens on Thursday 11 January to send this to us via a dedicated email address."

Local policing Chief Insp David Robertson urged the public to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious.

He added: "Public safety remains our priority and I would urge people to remain vigilant, be alert not alarmed, and to report anything suspicious to police."