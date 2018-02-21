Image copyright Google

A man is in a serious condition in hospital with head and facial injuries following an attack in Edinburgh.

The 28-year-old man was assaulted at about 13:50 on Tuesday at the corner of Clerk Street and Rankeillor Street.

The incident happened when the man became involved in a verbal exchange with two strangers, one of whom then attacked him.

The attacker is a white man in his early 20s with ginger hair.

He was wearing dark/black trousers, a dark coloured, a thigh-length hooded jacket with a light coloured inner hood, a dark beanie hat and black trainers with a thick white sole.

Police said there were a number of people in the area at the time and they are keen to hear from any witnesses.

The man is in a serious condition in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Det Insp Clark Martin, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a violent attack which has left a man with extremely serious injuries.

"There were a number of people in the area at the time of this attack and we are eager to speak to anyone with information.

"I would ask anyone who was in the South Clerk Street area in the afternoon of Tuesday 20 February and did witness this incident, to get in touch with us at their earliest convenience."