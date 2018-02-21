Image copyright SPL

A health board has been criticised for "serious failings" over the diagnosis and care of a man who later died of lung cancer in Fife.

NHS Fife removed the patient from a cancer referral despite being at high risk for lung cancer given his history as a former smoker with a background of heavy exposure to asbestos.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman ordered the health board to apologise.

The board has been urged to carry out an independent review.

The ombudsman said: "The ombudsman expects all organisations to learn from complaints and the findings from this report should be shared throughout the organisation.

"The learning should be shared with those responsible for the operational delivery of the service as well as the relevant internal and external decision-makers who make up the governance arrangements for the organisation, for example elected members, audit or quality assurance committee or clinical governance team."