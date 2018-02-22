Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Body of man found in Edinburgh street

  • 22 February 2018
East London Street Image copyright Google
Image caption The body was found in East London Street

A body has been found in an Edinburgh, sparking a police investigation.

The man's body was found in East London Street at about 07:45 and reported to the emergency services.

Police said his death is being treated as unexplained.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

