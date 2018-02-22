Body of man found in Edinburgh street
- 22 February 2018
A body has been found in an Edinburgh, sparking a police investigation.
The man's body was found in East London Street at about 07:45 and reported to the emergency services.
Police said his death is being treated as unexplained.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.