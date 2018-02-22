Police have issued a warning after a number of Fife businesses reported fake money being used to buy goods.

A private hire driver in Glenrothes reported a customer using a fake £20 note to pay for a fare on Friday.

Three further fake £20 notes were used to pay for goods at the Booker Cash and Carry in Kirkcaldy over that weekend.

Similar notes were used at the Shell filling station in Kirkcaldy on Tuesday and two further incidents were reported on Wednesday in Kirkcaldy.

A man attempted to buy goods using fake £50 notes at both the Sainsbury's filling station and Next store at the Fife Central Retail Park in Kirkcaldy.

Sgt Chris Mutter, of Police Scotland, said inquiries were ongoing to establish if all the offences were linked.

He said: "While many of these notes can appear genuine at first glance, if they are appropriately scrutinised or tested they will be confirmed as fraudulent and counter staff should be mindful of inspecting currency thoroughly before accepting it.

"Any customers who come in and try to use counterfeit currency to purchase goods should be reported to police immediately and, where possible, staff should try to retain the notes so they can be analysed during our inquiries."