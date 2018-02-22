Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Firefighters tackle blaze in flats in Edinburgh's Old Town

  • 22 February 2018
Fire

Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze in a block of flats in Edinburgh.

The fire broke out in Old Tolbooth Wynd in the city's Old Town just after 13:00.

The road is closed in both directions and Calton Road is closed westbound to both motorists and pedestrians to allow emergency services access.

Police are warning people to stay away from the area.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites