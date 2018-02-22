Firefighters tackle blaze in flats in Edinburgh's Old Town
- 22 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze in a block of flats in Edinburgh.
The fire broke out in Old Tolbooth Wynd in the city's Old Town just after 13:00.
The road is closed in both directions and Calton Road is closed westbound to both motorists and pedestrians to allow emergency services access.
Police are warning people to stay away from the area.