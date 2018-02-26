A child has been taken to hospital after a fire at a block of flats in West Lothian.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the blaze in West Park Grove, Broxburn, at about 21:54 on Sunday.

They put out the fire in the stairwell of a two-storey block of flats.

One man and two women were treated at the scene by ambulance staff. The child, thought to be a girl, was taken to hospital for further checks.

The incident was under control by 22:30.