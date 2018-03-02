Image caption The baby boy was taken to hospital by emergency service after being born at home in Balgedie

A woman who went into labour in a remote village cut off by snow was helped by farmers and off-duty midwives after a call for help was made on social media.

Ashleigh Lisa was trapped in her house at Balgedie near Kinross when she went into labour during the night.

Off-duty midwives offered to help and were taken to the house by tractor after local farmers responded.

Ashleigh had a baby boy at home after midwives arrived just in time.

'Fantastic community'

Emma Niven, whose husband Rob was one of the first to get involved with his tractor, said: "It's just been the most magical morning.

"An emergency message went out on Facebook looking for midwives for our neighbour who was in the late stages of labour and was stuck.

"We just couldn't get her out and nobody could get to her so we got the tractors out and negotiated a couple of midwives and brought them to her just in time at a critical stage where the baby's head was actually stuck.

"So all has turned out well but oh my goodness what a morning."

Image caption A team of paramedics helped take the baby to hospital

Bronda Henderson, the baby's grandmother, managed to get to her daughter's house through fields by tractor.

She said: "I can't believe it's happened but mother and baby are doing fine.

"We have two midwives here and our neighbour who is a doctor and everyone in the community has been fantastic.

"All the farmers and neighbours in the area have cleared roads and fields to get here.

"Its been absolutely amazing and I can't thank the community enough, they have been fantastic.

"I'm just relieved my daughter and my new grandson are OK and grateful to everyone around who tried so hard to get help here this morning, just remarkable."

'Safe and sound'

Ashleigh posted a message on Facebook: "Wow! I am absolutely blown away by you all! What an incredible community we live in!

"Baby boy is here safe and sound after a terrifying home birth which was only possible thanks to you all!

"Thank you to our amazing neighbours, friends, midwives, ambulance and police services who walked, dug and ploughed their way to us!

"And my clever sister for posting on here! Baby and I are now safely on our way to hospital! Pics, name & weight to follow. Thank you all."