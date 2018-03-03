Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found in Woodburn Road in Dalkeith

A man has been arrested following the suspicious death of a man in Midlothian.

Police were called to Woodburn Road in Dalkeith at about 12:25 on Saturday where they found a 41-year-old who was seriously injured.

Emergency services tried to treat the man but he died at the scene.

Police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with the death and have asked anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

Det Insp Paul Batten said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this time and we are continuing with our investigation into the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"If you were in or around Woodburn Road during the early afternoon of Saturday and have any information relevant to our investigation then please contact us immediately."