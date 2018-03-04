Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found in Woodburn Road in Dalkeith

A man has been charged with murder following the death of ‎another man in Dalkeith in Midlothian.

Police were called to Woodburn Road in Dalkeith at about 12:25 on Saturday where they found a 41-year-old who was seriously injured.

Emergency services tried to treat the man but he died at the scene.

The 45-year-old man who has been charged is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.