Murder charge after street death in Dalkeith
- 4 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder following the death of another man in Dalkeith in Midlothian.
Police were called to Woodburn Road in Dalkeith at about 12:25 on Saturday where they found a 41-year-old who was seriously injured.
Emergency services tried to treat the man but he died at the scene.
The 45-year-old man who has been charged is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.