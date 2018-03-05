Two men charged by police over assault in Dunfermline
- 5 March 2018
Two 29-year-old men have been charged in connection with an assault in Fife.
Officers were called to a disturbance at an address in Law Road, Dunfermline at about 20:00 on Friday.
A 32-year-old man had been assaulted and suffered serious injuries.
One of the men is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court while the other man will appear at a later date.