Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery at an off-licence in Edinburgh.

The Oddbins store on Brunswick Street was targeted by a masked robber at about 19:15 on Sunday.

A worker was threatened with a knife and forced to open a safe before the thief stole a three-figure sum.

The suspect was described as being 5ft 10in tall and he was wearing a thigh-length, dark, hooded jacket, dark trousers and gloves.

He was carrying a dark-coloured rucksack which had lighter straps and panels.

Det Sgt Mark Lumsden, of Gayfield CID said; "Anyone who was in the area and who noticed anything suspicious is asked to get in contact with us."