Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Masked knifeman in raid on Edinburgh off-licence

  • 5 March 2018
Oddbins in Brunswick Street, Edinburgh Image copyright Google

Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery at an off-licence in Edinburgh.

The Oddbins store on Brunswick Street was targeted by a masked robber at about 19:15 on Sunday.

A worker was threatened with a knife and forced to open a safe before the thief stole a three-figure sum.

The suspect was described as being 5ft 10in tall and he was wearing a thigh-length, dark, hooded jacket, dark trousers and gloves.

He was carrying a dark-coloured rucksack which had lighter straps and panels.

Det Sgt Mark Lumsden, of Gayfield CID said; "Anyone who was in the area and who noticed anything suspicious is asked to get in contact with us."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites