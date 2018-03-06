Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man's body found in Edinburgh business centre grounds

  • 6 March 2018
Castlebrae Business Centre in Edinburgh Image copyright Google
Image caption The discovery was made at Castlebrae Business Centre in Peffer Place

A man's body has been found in the grounds of a business centre in Edinburgh.

Police said inquiries were continuing following the discovery at Castlebrae Business Centre in Peffer Place.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are continuing.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

