Man's body found in Edinburgh business centre grounds
- 6 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man's body has been found in the grounds of a business centre in Edinburgh.
Police said inquiries were continuing following the discovery at Castlebrae Business Centre in Peffer Place.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are continuing.
"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."