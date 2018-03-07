Man dies after being hit by car in Fife

A man has died after being hit by a car on a road in Fife.

The pedestrian was fatally injured on the A911 Windygates to Glenrothes road at the Durie Vale ‎roundabout at about 22:35 on Tuesday.

Police Scotland said the man, who has yet to be formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance staff

The road is closed in both directions for investigation work and drivers are urged to use alternative routes.

Insp Neil McKenzie asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police.

He said: "Tragically this collision has resulted in the death of the pedestrian and we are currently working to confirm his identity as well as the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"Anyone who witnessed what happened or who had information they believe is relevant to our investigation should contact police immediately.

"We would also urge the public to be mindful of the road closures and take different routes until we can reopen the road."